Bachelor Nation’s Jason Mesnick dropped off his son, Ty Mesnick, at college — leaving reality TV fans feeling like time has flown.

Jason’s wife, Molly Mesnick, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 20, to share that Ty, 18, began school at Boise State University. She shared a montage of sweet snaps, including one of Jason, 47, wrapping his arm around his son while standing on the college’s football field. The video also featured images of the campus, a photo of Ty laying on his bed and a calendar on his wall with notes reminding him to call home every day.

“Left a piece of our heart in Boise, but we could not be more confident & excited for what lies ahead for Ty,” Molly, 39, captioned the post. “He is ready to fly! 🧡💙.”

Jason shares Ty with ex-wife Hilary Buckholz-Monrean, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2007. One year after his divorce, Jason appeared on DeAnna Pappas’ season 4 of The Bachelorette. During the season finale, Jason was ready to propose to Pappas, 41, but she rejected him and got engaged to Jesse Csincsak. (The couple split in November 2008.)

Jason then starred as The Bachelor on season 13, which debuted in January 2009. While he initially proposed to Melissa Rycroft at the end of the season, he ultimately changed his mind and told Molly, the runner-up, that he wanted to be with her instead.

The two rekindled their love and tied the knot in February 2010. Three years later, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Riley Anne Mesnick, now 10. While celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, Jason praised Molly for being an amazing mom to both Ty and Riley.

“Without a beat, she became a step-mom at age 25 and has been there, unconditionally, for Ty for 10 years,” he wrote via social media in February 2020. “She’s created the most beautiful and comfortable home for our family … I wish you could all see the way Riley looks up to her. Riley sees all that Molly is and is the perfect Mini-Molly.”

He shared yet another sweet message to his wife earlier this year, gushing in May, “Molly is the freaking best… of course with Riley but I wish you all could see the insanely loving impact she’s made in Ty’s life every single day.”

Molly, for her part, has also given glimpses of family vacations, holidays, date nights, birthday celebrations and other milestones through the years.