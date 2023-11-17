Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and wife Tiffany Rivers have welcomed their tenth child, son Andrew.

“It’s awesome. Tiffany is awesome,” Philip, 41, told AL.com in an interview published earlier this month. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child. It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”

According to the outlet, Andrew arrived on October 30, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. The couple also share sons Gunner, 15, and Peter, 13, and daughters Halle, 21, Caroline, 18, Grace, 17, Sarah, 14, Rebecca, 10, Clare, 8, and Anna, 4.

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits – or I should say we didn’t decide it. God decided,” Philip quipped of his growing brood, noting that both his parents come from a family of nine children.

Some of Philip’s kids are seemingly following in his footsteps. Son Gunner is the star quarterback and No. 1 passing leader for St. Michael Catholic High School, where Philip serves as head coach.

“There is a chance for a Rivers to be throwing it around or catching it or tackling or doing something for the Cardinals for a long time,” the former professional athlete told AL.com. “I’ll be 60 when this one [Andrew] has his Senior Night.”

Philip and Tiffany tied the knot in 2001 when they were 19 and 18, respectively, after meeting in middle school. They both attended North Carolina State University, where Philip played as a member of the Wolfpack football team.

Philip was later selected fourth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, who traded him to the San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning during the draft. He remained with the Chargers for 16 seasons before playing his final seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Philip announced his retirement from the NFL in 2021.

“Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian’s Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I’m announcing my retirement from the National Football League,” Philip said via a statementreleased by the Colts at the time. “Thank you, God, for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.”

He continued, “I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons and the Colts for the 17th season. Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person.”