LOL! Gabrielle Union joked Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, isn’t the biggest fan of their homeschooling skills.

“Homeschooling is happening,” the actress, 47, told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 6. “Zaya does not trust us to even look at her [homework]. She’s like, ‘I’ll wait for my tutors.’”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author went on to admit, “Somebody asked me, ‘How are you on the new math?’ And I’m like, ‘I wasn’t solid on the old math.’”

When it comes to her 18-month-old daughter, Kaavia, the little one is learning new words while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Today, she said ‘purple,’ so I feel like we’re making headway,” Union told Fallon, 45.

The toddler looks like Wade, 38, but “acts like” her mom, the former professional basketball player told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019.

“She has a whole personality,” the A Father First author explained at the time. “She’s very particular about everything just like her mother, very particular, but I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants, what she don’t want. It makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Cool.’”

As for Zaya, the preteen came out as transgender in February, and the athlete opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how “proud” he is of his and Siohvaughn Funches‘ daughter.

“I said [to Zaya]: ‘You are a leader. You are a leader, and this is an opportunity to allow you to be a voice,’” he told the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, at the time. “Right now it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.”

The Chicago native, who is also the father of Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, reflected on the moment Zaya came out to him, saying, “[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

He explained at the time: “When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”