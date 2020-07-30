Leaning on family. Garth Brooks confirmed his youngest daughter, Allie, had the novel coronavirus, after revealing his camp was potentially exposed to the virus earlier in the month.

“As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future, so you just watch over them,” Brooks, 58, said during a press conference on Wednesday, July 29. “You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that.”

The “Friends in Low Places” musician’s daughter had a sore throat while dealing with the illness, but is doing fine now. Brooks is still worried about possible side effects down the line.

“As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn’t have to experience this,” he explained.

Brooks, who shares three daughters, Allie, 24, August, 26, and Taylor, 28, with ex-wife Sandy Mahl, hadn’t seen his daughter after she contracted the virus. His daughter’s husband, however, works in the musician’s camp every day. That link led to “the possible scare” within his and his wife, Trisha Yearwood’s teams.

The country singers were all tested after Allie’s positive diagnosis and came back negative. “So we were back up and running pretty quickly,” Brooks said.

The couple spoke out earlier in the month about possibly being exposed to COVID-19, and postponed their virtual Facebook concert.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood’s July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks,” the statement read on July 6 via their respective Instagram pages. “While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus.”

The statement continued: “To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern.”

The pair, who have been married since 2005, opted to forgo their live-stream concerts via Facebook — which they began in June to lift everyone’s sprits amid quarantine. They have since resumed their virtual shows after getting even closer during their stay-at-home time.

“We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything, ’cause now you can’t leave, you can’t walk away,” the Oklahoma native said on Wednesday. “This is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse.”

He added: “This has probably been the most we’ve ever gone through as a couple, but what’s on the other side is so great especially when you are with the right one.”

