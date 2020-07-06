Safety first. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are speaking out after their camp was potentially exposed to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 55, issued a statement on the matter to their respective Instagram pages on Monday, July 6. They confirmed that the exposure incident has led to the postponement of their virtual Facebook concert and his Inside Studio G live series.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood’s July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks,” the statement read. “While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus.”

The announcement continued, “To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern.”

The “Friends in Low Places” crooner revealed on June 29 that he would host a live-stream concert via Facebook. Fans would have been able to request songs by using the hashtag #GarthRequestLive2.

Brooks and Yearwood put on an at-home concert via Facebook Live in March called “Inside Studio G: By Request.” In the month that followed, the married pair of 14 years performed as a part of the Garth & Trisha Live! concert special for CBS. The one-hour event was held as a way to lift the spirits of everyone amid quarantine.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” the duo said in a joint statement to the network. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

Like Brooks and Yearwood, stars including Keith Urban, Katharine McPhee and David Foster have hosted live concerts from home amid the pandemic. John Legend and Niall Horan performed as part of Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s #TogetherAtHome initiative, while Alicia Keys and Luke Bryan participated in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live series.

Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, meanwhile, virtually appeared in ABC’s Disney Family Singalong event.

