Gisele Bundchen Shares Look-Alike Photos With Daughter Vivian Son Benjamin

Animal lovers! Gisele Bündchen adorably compared a throwback photo of herself to her kids on Thursday, July 1.

“I think we have something in common,” the model, 40, captioned an Instagram photo of herself hugging a chicken, alongside pictures of daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 8, doing the same. “Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.) #tbt.”

The Brazil native shares her little ones with Tom Brady and is also the “bonus mom” to his 13-year-old son, Jack, with ex-fiancé Bridget Moynahan.

“I don’t like the word stepmom,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told her Instagram followers in February 2020. “I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

Brady, 43, admitted he has had a “hard” time understanding his youngest son since Jack is “just like” him, the professional football player told Men’s Health in August 2019.

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” the quarterback explained at the time. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’ The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Jack, for his part, “loves sports,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player added at the time. “He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me. I’d wake up early on the weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me.”

Moynahan, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 that being a mom has “taken [her] outside of [her]self.”

The Blue Bloods star explained, “Coming from a business of being a model and then an actress, it’s a lot of being consumed with what you’re doing or how you look, what your next step is. When you’re a mom, you focus on what’s more important.”