Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting! The actress announced on Wednesday, January 26, that she is pregnant with her and husband David Stanley’s first baby.

“Our hearts are so full,” the Glee alum, 35, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Stanley cradling her bump. “Baby Girl Stanley coming in June.”

The South Korea native’s former costars left supportive comments on the social media upload. “Congrats!!!” Mike Adler wrote with heart-eye emojis, while Kevin McHale added crying emojis. Late actress Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, chimed in, “Congrats!”

Ushkowitz and Stanley got engaged in August 2019, tying the knot nearly two years later in Los Angeles.

“We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams,” the Broadway star told Brides Magazine in July 2021. “It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.”

The “Showmance: Glee Recap Edition” podcast cohost opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic affected their nuptials, saying, “We wondered a lot during the planning process if the wedding we imagined would happen. We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated. Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change.”

The pair celebrated their third anniversary weeks ahead of their wedding ceremony, which the Yale University grad shouted out via Instagram.

“D$ thank you for choosing me,” Ushkowitz captioned her June 2021 Instagram tribute. “I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you. Much more to come. I love you so much.”

The Tony winner and Stanley met via the dating app Hinge in June 2018. The duo bought a house in December 2021, celebrating the milestone with an Instagram picture of themselves holding keys.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter,” the singer wrote at the time. “We’re about to embark on a journey of moving + lots of home organizing and renovations.”