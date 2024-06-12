Goldie Hawn loves all her children equally, but good luck convincing daughter Kate Hudson of that.

“Katie thinks Oliver’s my favorite,” Hawn, 78, said during the Wednesday, June 12, episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. “I tried to say to her, ‘You know, nobody’s really my favorite. You can’t, you’re all different.’ But the truth is, … your firstborn is always one of the most interesting and memorable experiences, particularly because you don’t have other children.”

She continued, “You only have one — until you have the second one, if that’s what you’re gonna do — and that’s what happened.”

Hawn shares Kate, 45, and Oliver Hudson, 47, with ex Bill Hudson and son Wyatt Russell, 37, with partner Kurt Russell. (Kurt, 73, also shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.)

Related: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Blended Family: A Complete Guide Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are an iconic Hollywood love story — with a modern Hollywood family. The actors have a blended family of six. When reconnecting on the set of 1983’s Swing Shift — Hawn and Russell first met as a 21-year-old and teenager, respectively, during the filming of The One and Only, Genuine, […]

When Hawn was expecting Kate, she questioned how the family dynamic would shift.

“I thought, ‘How am I ever gonna love another child the way I love my firstborn?’” Hawn said on Wednesday. “The answer came when Katie was born, and that is that we have so much love in our heart that you just can’t even measure it. That’s what happened. So, we can love many things and many children.”

Hawn said Kate should understand where she’s coming from since she has her own special bond with her eldest son, Ryder. Kate’s relationship with her 20-year-old child inspired the song “Live Forever” off her recently released debut album.

“It’s the strongest love I ever had. So, when you have your first child, I was so young, and when I was writing this album, which was two years ago now, Ryder was leaving for college,” Kate, who shares her firstborn with ex-husband Chris Robinson, said during an April appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole adult life, I’ve had this incredible partner, and now I have to like, say goodbye?’ So, that’s really like all of the things I was thinking about in the song.”

Related: Everything Siblings Kate, Oliver Hudson Have Said About Childhood, Family Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson have an enviable sibling bond where they can talk about anything and everything. The two actors are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. Hawn and Bill split in 1980, nearly 35 years before he publicly disowned Kate and Oliver. In a 2015 interview with the Daily […]

Kate also shares son Bingham, 13, with ex Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose, 5, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Kate and Oliver both live near Hawn and Kurt, along with their families.

“I got Katie down the street, I’ve got Oliver down the street and my son Boston [too],” Hawn said during the Wednesday podcast episode. “And Wyatt is making a movie down in Atlanta and he’s got the kids there. So, we’re leaving to see them in a few days because I can’t be without the grandchildren. … We’ve always said, ‘If one [of us] moves, we all have to move.”