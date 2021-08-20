Meet Maverick! Granger Smith and Amber Smith’s fourth child was born on Friday, August 20.

“He’s here,” the country crooner, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of Amber, 39, and the newborn. “Wow…so many emotions. Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great 🙏🏼.”

The couple announced Amber’s pregnancy news in March, nearly two years after the pair’s 3-year-old son, River, died in a drowning accident.

“We’re pregnant,” the country singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August.”

The Texas native’s wife added in a post of her own: “Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God. … Lord, I pray that our story can speak life to someone else who may be suffering to never give up hope. To surrender their burdens to you. To trust you even when it hurts.”

Amber, who is also the mother of daughter London, 9, and son Lincoln, 7, went on to pen a note to her “sweet Riv,” writing, “Because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed, and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you.”

Two months later, the couple shared the name that they had chosen for Maverick. Their baby’s middle name, Beckham, honors his late brother because it means “home by the river,” they explained in a May YouTube video.

“I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn’t want him to be so tied to River,” Amber said at the time. “But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name.”

The actress has been open with her Instagram followers about her healing journey as she mourns River, from being “triggered” seeing a red-haired boy in public in April to revisiting throwback photos in July.

She and Granger pursued in vitro fertilization to conceive baby No. 4, and the experience was a “roller coaster ride” for their family. The decision to grow their family was a “heavy” one — and then Amber suffered a miscarriage.

“I’ve seen Amber go through so much in the last few years and I watched her yet again with steadfast resilience navigate physical and emotional pain while preparing her body for a second embryo transfer,” Granger captioned a March Instagram post. “Four months later, she was pregnant again with the final embryo … a baby boy.”