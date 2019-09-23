Finding the silver lining. Granger Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, opened up about the positive way their children are dealing with their little brother River’s death.

“One of the many things I’m so thankful for in this process is how our kiddos are handling everything,” the actress, 37, wrote on Instagram on Monday, September 23. “They both are creating, and their pictures are of them smiling and happy. Even in our darkest hour, they are creating happy pictures. Not that it would be bad if they were frowning or crying in the art, because it’s OK to be sad, we are all sad. But it makes my heart happy that they are creating happy photos, happy memories with River.”

The Texas native, who shares London, 7, and Lincoln, 5, with the country singer, 40, explained, “The first one is Lincoln’s. I saw it on his desk yesterday and he said it was he and River holding hands smiling. The second is London’s and it’s our family below smiling and River in heaven under a rainbow. Thanking God for these little bits of happy through the tears.”

Amber and the “City Boy Stuck” singer announced in June that their 3-year-old son, River, had died in a drowning accident. “Riv was special,” their statement read. “Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

London and Lincoln returned to school two months after their brother’s death. “I would normally be going home with just River for another year before he started pre-k,” Amber wrote on Instagram in August. “I was so excited to have the one on one time with him while big bro and sis were at school. He was already belting out his ‘ABCD’s’ and teaching me the difference between an excavator and front loader. But sometimes the plans we make for ourselves don’t come to pass. Sometimes God has another path for you, your family, and your heart.”

She and Granger tied the knot in 2010.