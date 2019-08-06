



There’s a first time for everything! Gretchen Rossi had a hard time leaving her 3-week-old daughter, Skylar, for the first time on Sunday, August 4.

“Yesterday was the first day I had to be away from my baby girl for a work engagement, and I’m not going to lie I had so much anxiety over it,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 5. “Even though she was with her grandparents (best people on earth for her to be with) I couldn’t stop thinking about her and missed her so much (even though it was only eight hours). I was so happy when I got home last night and got to see her and kiss and love on her!”

The former reality star added, “She is my sweet angel baby and now I know why they say there is such a bond with children and their parents! It’s just the best connection in the world!”

In the social media upload, the former Bravo personality and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, were reunited with Skylar and fed her from a bottle.

Rossi welcomed their baby girl on July 10 via C-section, and told Us Weekly exclusively what a huge help the Date My Ex alum, 45, who has two sons from a previous relationship, was to her following her procedure.

“Slade has been the best support any woman could dream of,” the California native told Us the following day. “He is a rock of strength.”

The couple revealed their daughter’s name two months before she was born and opened up about the inspiration behind her middle name, Gray. “One day, we both kind of looked at each other and started thinking about his son, Grayson, who is sick,” Rossi explained to Access in April. “And he has been this, just, angel on earth. And he’s this little unbreakable, amazing little man.”

