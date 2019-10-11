



Gretchen Rossi ’s 3-month-old daughter, Skylar, is growing leaps and bounds!

“In just the last couple days, we can’t believe how much she’s talking,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 10, at the WEtv Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere. “She says, ‘Hi.’ She says, ‘Yeah.’ The other day, I went to get her and she went right on her legs and stood up … and I’m like, ‘Wait what, you’re not supposed to be doing this at this age?’”

While the former reality star admitted that “everyone says this about their kids,” her and Slade Smiley’s doctor agrees that their daughter is advanced. “I took her to the pediatrician, and they’re like, ‘This is not normal,’” Rossi told Us. “She does all these crazy things all the time with her legs and her hands, and we literally thought a couple times, what if she becomes a gymnast? She really is just so alert and loving life and laughing and giggling. We are so excited and in love with her.”

When it comes to expanding their family, the couple are “100 percent open” to having baby No. 2. “But right now, we are so loving on Sky and we are just having the time of our lives and we are still figuring out our new normal, so I think that’s a question [for] a year from now,” the Michigan native explained.

She and the Date My Ex alum, 45, welcomed their daughter in July. One month after her C-section, the former Bravo personality got candid about the “real and raw struggles” of her nursing journey.

“This pic right here is how I imagined in my mind that breast-feeding would be — beautiful, peaceful, maternal, and glorious, me just calm and relaxed, looking and feeling great all the while bonding with my precious baby girl staring into her eyes while she feeds from my breast,” Rossi captioned a mother-daughter Instagram upload in August. “Boy, was I ever wrong. Breast-feeding has been nowhere near this magical as I imagined in my head. I have cried so many times from being frustrated, from being freaking exhausted, from the pain and horrible sore nipples (as they literally scabbed over and or were bright pink from all the skin being rubbed off), from the guilt of feeling like, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’”

The actress went on to write that she is still breast-feeding and “pushing through it.”

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman

