A heartbreaking loss. Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone revealed she saved her children from a house fire that killed four of her family pets.

“A couple of months ago my house burned down,” the actress, 41, shared via Instagram on Monday, April 3. “While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

She continued, “One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful.”

The Canada native shares Eliza, 10, Paloma, 6, and Arwen, 3, with ex-husband Rob Giles. The pair married in 2010 and filed for divorce in 2020. Their split was finalized in December 2021.

Scorsone revealed that although she saved her daughters, she couldn’t save their fur family members: three cats and one dog.

“Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all,” she wrote.

The Private Practice alum wanted to thank the people who helped her amid the traumatic fire. “This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did,” Scorsone explained. “Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier.”

She concluded, “What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you.”

Her Grey’s Anatomy costars supported her in the comments on the post. Scorsone has played Dr. Amelia Shepard on the ABC medical drama since 2010. “I hope I never have to deal with anything like this … but if I do, I hope I can follow your example of grace under terrible circumstances … ❤️❤️❤️ love to you and the family,” Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus “Link” Lincoln, wrote.

E.R. Fightmaster, who plays Amelia’s love interest Kai Bartley, commented, “Brave, Big, Good. ❤️.”

“What an incredible mom inspiration you are.. you are SO loved! ❤️,” Camilla Luddington, who portrays Jo Wilson, added.

“You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours ✨💛✨,” Jake Borelli, who plays Levi Schmitt, shared.