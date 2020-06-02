Totally transparent! Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t able to hide her emotions from her two children during “rough” patches of her and Chris Martin’s marriage.

“All kids are tapped into the mother’s Wifi, even if you’re acting like everything is OK,” the actress, 47, said during a Tuesday, June 2, episode of “The goop Podcast.”

“You can have a smile on your face, [but] they know everything.”

The Los Angeles native went on to tell her guest, Dentist Sherry Sami: “It never occurred to me that my unprocessed emotion could be given to my children, but the closer I got to myself, the more you give the kids a space to have their own feelings because they’re not worried about ‘What’s this emotion I’m feeling?’ It allows them to grow in an emotionally resolved space.”

The Goop creator said that if she didn’t deal with her “own issues,” she would “just pass all that s–t” onto her daughter, Apple, 16, and her son, Moses, 14.

Paltrow reflected on the first time she brought her brood to Smith’s practice, saying her marriage was “rough at the time” and she was experiencing “emotional trauma.”

The Oscar winner welcomed Apple and Moses with Martin, 43, in 2004 and 2006, respectively. Since the former couple called it quits in 2015, Paltrow has moved on with husband Brad Falchuk, while the Coldplay frontman is dating Dakota Johnson.

When it comes to coparenting their kids, the Clean Plate author told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020 that there is “not a finish line” or end goal.

She explained to the outlet: “It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. … We put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”