Halle Berry is now officially a “cool mom” after making one of her son’s dreams come true.

Berry’s 10-year-old son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, met David Beckham at a soccer match in Los Angeles, and he was thrilled to talk to his idol.

“Thank you @mls & @davidbeckham for making my son’s dream come true and for giving me some extra ‘cool mom’ points 🤍⚽️,” wrote Berry, 57 next to photos from the game on Instagram.

The meeting occurred at Inter Miami’s game against the LA Galaxy on Sunday, February 25 in Los Angeles.

Related: Halle Berry's Incredible Body Through the Years As the actress turns 48, Us Weekly is looking back at her age-defying body over the past decade

In one snap, Berry smiled as she wrapped her arm around Maceo-Robert’s shoulder. Another photo showed Beckham, 48, talking with her son and another fan.

She also shared a video of Beckham talking with Maceo-Robert and giving him a high-five.

Berry thanked Beckham for being “so kind” in the caption, adding, “When your kid meets his hero, and he’s more than he could have ever imagined!” She also hugged the soccer icon on the field.

The Oscar winner shares joint custody of Maceo-Robert with her third husband, Olivier Martinez, whom she was married to from 2013 to 2016. She is also mom of daughter Nahla, 15, who she shares with her second husband, Gabriel Aubry.

Berry has been dating singer Van Hunt since 2020, and previously said that her kids are “comfortable” with her relationship with her boyfriend,

During a 2021 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Berry described how her son held an impromptu “commitment ceremony” for them.

Related: Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez […]

“This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, ‘Mom, you should get married to him.’ I said, ‘Really, I should marry to him?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.’ So we’re like, ‘Oh, OK. We’re married!’ But we’re not married,” she said. “So that’s our commitment ceremony. It’s silly. It’s sweet.”

The photo of Maceo-Robert with Beckham was one of the few times the X-Men alum has posted pics of her children on social media.

“I fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs,” she explained on Today in 2019.

“And also it’s a safety issue,” Berry continued. “I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s going to be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”