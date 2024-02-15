Halle Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, may have had to work on Valentine’s Day, but the Oscar-winning actress wasn’t shy about sharing a glimpse of their V-Day plans.

“It’s Valentine’s Day and he’s WOOORRRKKIINNNGGG!” Berry, 57 wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, alongside a split-screen video of her and Hunt, 53. “But tonight he’ll be working on me 😂 Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! ❤️.”

The video shows Hunt taking a business call while Berry playfully teases him. After making silly faces for the camera while reacting to his phone call, Berry giggles and whispers, “He’s working. … I mean I’m just sayin’ I agree. I agree with you, baby. Money, honey!”

When Hunt realizes Berry is recording, he flashes a smile before continuing his call. “What did you say?” he asks the person on the other line, clearly distracted by his girlfriend.

Hunt shared in the Valentine’s Day fun, commenting on the post with a GIF of Superman face-down on the ground, seemingly sharing his simultaneous frustration with and adoration for his girlfriend.

Berry also shared some of her Valentine’s Day eats via her Instagram Story, posting snaps of her heart-shaped breakfast and sweet V-Day-themed red-and-white cake that reads, “I love you, angel.”

Berry and Hunt made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Academy Awards, one year after the actress confirmed her new relationship. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023 that Berry and the singer-songwriter are “soulmates.”

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite,” the source added. “They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity.”

Berry was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She welcomed daughter Nahla, now 15, in 2008 with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, now 10, in 2013 with Martinez.

While she has yet to tie the knot with Hunt, Berry shared snaps of an intimate commitment ceremony the couple shared in January 2022. Fans began congratulating the couple on their apparent marriage after Berry shared an Instagram photo of her and Hunt kissing in a chapel in formal attire with the caption, “Well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” She quickly squashed the marriage rumors, describing the photo as just “New Year’s Day fun.”

Berry explained the event during an interview with AARP The Magazine later that month. “My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” she said. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.’”