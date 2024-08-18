Halle Berry is seeking sole custody of her and Olivier Martinez’s 10-year-old son, Maceo.
Per court documents obtained by People, Berry, 58, is requesting custody, “or in the alternative, tie-breaking authority to make all decisions” about his education and healthcare.
In the Friday, August 16, docs filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Berry alleged she tried to address Maceo’s various needs in these areas; however, per the docs, Martinez, 58, was allegedly “oppositional, unmoving and withheld his consent for years” to agree to her suggestions.
The filing stated that Martinez “prioritiz[ed] soccer activities” overall in terms of his son, and per Berry, he claimed the child was “old enough to make his own decisions.”
The filing additionally claims Martinez has interfered with “custodial rights, [withheld] information from Petitioner, [made] unilateral decisions on Maceo’s behalf, [involved] Maceo in the parties’ conflict, and [refused] to follow the recommendations of Maceo’s school.”
“To summarize, Respondent refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way or make child-centered decisions,” the docs read. “By refusing to communicate, withholding consent, or deferring decisions, he has effectively delegated to himself sole decision-making authority in violation of the parties’ Stipulated Judgment.”
Us Weekly reached out to representatives for Berry and Martinez for comment.
After meeting on the set of Dark Tide in 2010, Berry and Martinez tied the knot three years later in July 2013. They separated in October 2015 and were declared legally single the following year.
Us confirmed in August 2023 that Berry and Martinez were sharing legal and physical custody of Maceo. Berry was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 monthly in child support, as well as any additional 4.3 percent of any income she receives over $2 million. She also covers Maceo’s school tuition, extracurriculars and health insurance.
In May, Berry filed court docs sharing that she and Martinez intended to join co-parenting therapy sessions to better their dynamic for Maceo’s sake. In July, Berry alleged that Martinez didn’t “follow court orders” and the twosome only went to four court-ordered mediation sessions.
Berry’s legal team noted that she “tried everything to foster a better co-parenting relationship” with Martinez and his alleged delays allow him to “interfere” with Berry’s bond to Maceo “without repercussion.”
“Olivier has usurped the entire therapeutic process by refusing to engage and depriving the co-parenting therapist of what she needs to move the process forward,” Berry’s docs stated, calling Martinez “problematic” for his behavior. “Rather than support, she is met with resistance and conflict.”
Martinez’s legal team asked that Berry’s motion forcing him to resume co-parenting therapy sessions be denied.