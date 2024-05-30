After years of contention, Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez are ready to mend their co-parenting relationship for the sake of their son.

Berry, 57, filed court documents on Wednesday, May 29, noting that she and Martinez, 58, who share 10-year-old son Maceo, plan to participate in coparenting coaching with an adult and child psychiatrist.

“The goal is to “help [Berry and Martinez] resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent … in a manner that promotes Maceo’s best interest,” the court docs read.

According to the court filing, the doctor will “determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the coparenting therapy/coaching.”

Berry and Martinez will each attend one solo session before going to at least six together by June 14. Berry and Martinez. If therapy proves beneficial, they could continue attending the joint sessions for one year.

Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, is also involved, with docs revealing the singer isn’t “precluded from participating in [their] co-parenting therapy/coaching sessions.”

Us previously confirmed in August 2023 that Berry and Martinez agreed to share legal and physical custody of Maceo. They planned to alternate custody throughout the weeks and weekends. Berry was also ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, as well as an additional 4.3 percent of any income she receives over $2 million. The Oscar winner will also cover all funds pertaining to Maceo’s school tuition, extracurricular activities and health insurance.

Berry and Martinez met on the set of 2010’s Dark Tide, getting married three years later in July 2013. They split in October 2015 and were declared legally single the next year. (Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry.)

Berry and Martinez’s divorce had been pending until 2023 as they worked out a custody agreement for Maceo’s care.

Berry — who was previously married to David Justice between 1993 and 1997 and Eric Benét between 2001 and 2005 — started dating Hunt, 54, in September 2020. He has been her rock during the custody battle.

“Van has been so supportive of Halle throughout this process with her divorce,” a source told Us in August 2023. “But at the same time, Halle is an incredibly intelligent woman and can handle things on her own. Of course, it’s amazing knowing Van has her back, and she feels like she finally found somebody who treats her with the respect she deserves.”