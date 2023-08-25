Halle Berry is finding happiness with her boyfriend Van Hunt after settling her custody agreement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

“Van has been so supportive of Halle throughout this process with her divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But at the same time, Halle is an incredibly intelligent woman and can handle things on her own. Of course, it’s amazing knowing Van has her back, and she feels like she finally found somebody who treats her with the respect she deserves.”

Berry and Martinez, both 57, wed in July 2013 and welcomed their son, Maceo, three months later. The pair were married for just two years before calling it quits in October 2015 and Berry filed for divorce shortly after. While the pair were declared legally single in 2016, they had yet to reach a formal agreement on child support and shared custody until earlier this month. (Berry also shares daughter Nahla, 15, with ex Gabriel Aubry).

The twosome agreed to share legal and physical custody of Maceo throughout the week and alternate weekends, according to documents obtained by Us. Berry was also ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, as well as an additional 4.3 percent of any income she receives over $2 million. The actress will cover all funds pertaining to Maceo’s school tuition, extracurricular activities, health insurance and additional expenses.

Berry — who was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 — moved on with Hunt, 53, in September 2020. After more than three years together, the couple are still blissfully in love and Berry’s legal drama with Martinez “doesn’t significantly affect” the status of their romance.

“She’s been separated from Olivier for years,” the insider explains, noting that her divorce isn’t holding the couple back from taking the next step in their relationship — they’re just content with where they are.

“Halle is so happy with where things stand between her and Van’s romance,” the source continued. “They’ve discussed marriage, but it isn’t something they’ve made any final decisions on. They’re of the mindset that they don’t need a piece of paper to feel official.”

The duo did spark wedding speculation in January 2022 after Berry uploaded a photo via Instagram of her and Hunt sharing a smooch in a chapel. They later confirmed they hadn’t legally tied the knot — Maceo just wanted to practice his officiating skills.

“My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” she explained to AARP Magazine. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.’”

Berry gushed over her new love publicly in November 2021, telling Extra, “When you’re loved and supported, everything changes. The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless … That’s what happened.”

In June, a source told Us that Berry is on cloud 9 with Hunt because she feels like she’s found a partner “opposite” her exes who isn’t “full of drama.”

The insider added: “They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity. They’re soulmates.”