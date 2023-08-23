Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez reached a settlement in their divorce nearly seven years after they split, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to new court documents obtained by Us, Berry and Martinez, both 57, agreed to share legal and physical custody of son Maceo, 9, throughout the week and alternate weekends.

Berry was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, as well as an additional 4.3 percent of any income she receives over $2 million. The actress will also cover all funds pertaining to Maceo’s school tuition, extracurricular activities, health insurance and additional expenses.

Berry — who also shares daughter Nahla, 15, with ex Gabriel Aubry — and Martinez wed in July 2013 after meeting on the set of 2010’s Dark Tide three years earlier. They called it quits in October 2015 after two years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” the duo told Us in a statement. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children’s privacy, as we go through this difficult period.”

Berry subsequently filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 in marital status only, with the exes being declared legally single. However, Berry and Martinez had yet to reach a formal agreement on child support and shared custody until earlier this year.

A source exclusively tells Us that Berry and Martinez hired a private judge and went back to court “in a private setting” after dealing with “issues” pertaining to child support and Maceo’s custody arrangement. “It needed to get hammered out,” the insider adds. “Halle wanted to go back to the drawing board. The goal has been to keep it under wraps.”

Berry previously spoke out about making child support payments in 2021, writing in a since-deleted Instagram comment that she thought it was “wrong” and “extortion.”

“It takes great strength eryday [sic] to pay it,” she wrote at the time, per Vanity Fair, noting she’s paid child support for nearly “a decade now.”

Berry — who was previously married to David Justice between 1993 and 1997 and Eric Benét between 2001 and 2005 — moved on with Van Hunt in September 2020.

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite,” a source exclusively told Us in June of the Oscar winner and Hunt, 53.“They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity. They’re soulmates.”

Berry and the musician previously sparked marriage speculation in January 2022 after she posted an Instagram pic of the couple kissing in a chapel. Berry, who wore a long gown and a flower crown in the social media snap, later confirmed that they were not legally wed.

“My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” she explained to AARP Magazine. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.’”

She continued at the time: “It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us. I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making.”