Halle Berry celebrated her 57th birthday Barbie-style with daughter Nahla Aubry.

Berry took to Instagram on Monday, August 14, to share a carousel of sweet snaps from her birthday outing at the World of Barbie exhibit. In the photos, Berry could be seen posing with 15-year-old Nahla — who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry — and showing off their pink outfits. Nahla towered over her mom in pink platform heels while Berry rocked bedazzled cowgirl boots. Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, joined the mother-daughter duo and wore a vibrant tee shirt and teddy bear backpack.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!” Berry captioned the post. “I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you!”

Famous friends including Eva Mendes and Julianne Moore wished Berry a “happy birthday” in her comments section. Moore, 57, also added that Nahla had gotten “so tall!”

Over the years, Berry has kept Nahla’s face private. This past March, fans caught a glimpse of the teen’s brunette locks and soft smile when Berry shared another rare photo of her daughter on her 15th birthday.

Berry has also given parenting updates over the years, telling Jimmy Fallon in 2020 that she once had to take a razor to Nahla’s head after her hair had gotten tangled in a pool.

“Every day we’re swimming and when we get out of the pool, my daughter’s like … ‘I don’t need you to brush my hair,’” Berry explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’re doing her homework the other night and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’ All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur.”

The duo tried to untangle the knot, but eventually gave up and decided to shave it off. “She’s bald in the back,” Berry said at the time.

Berry also has a son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She and Olivier, 57, tied the knot in July 2013 before splitting in 2015. In September 2020, Berry confirmed she was dating Hunt, 53. Since, the duo has shared a number of sweet moments together including red carpet events, vacations and date nights.