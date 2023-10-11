Another one! Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, have welcomed their second child.

“The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other. This is our birth story fit-sphere.com @fitsphere_bylivlo,” Golding, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 10, alongside a video of Lo, 38, going through the birthing process in the hospital and daughter Lyla getting a first look at her sibling.

In May 2023, the couple took to social media to share that they were expecting another little one. “Inbound,” the Crazy Rich Asians star captioned an Instagram snap of him cradling his wife’s baby bump.

The duo met at a New Year’s Eve party in 2011 and immediately hit it off.

“She steps in my way and she’s like, ‘Why haven’t you said hello to me yet? I’m leaving tomorrow and you’re never going to see me again. What are you going to do about it?’” Golding recalled in a 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Four years after crossing paths, the twosome got engaged and they tied the knot in August 2016.

In the years that followed, the Last Christmas star has not shied away from gushing about his wife in interviews.

“Home is wherever my wife is. Growing up within a mixed heritage family I never felt at home anywhere that was labeled as my ‘home,’ Golding told Metro in September 2020. “In the U.K. I wasn’t British enough, in Asia I wasn’t Asian enough.”

In November 2020, the Snake Eyes actor revealed that his wife was pregnant with their first child. Three months later, Golding opened up about how he feels about becoming a father.

“I want to be one of those cool dads,” the Malaysia native exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021. “It’s harder than it sounds. I think, I’m sure your kids go through phases of you being that greatest hero, to the most embarrassing human in their eyes. So I look forward to living out all of those. I want to be the guy sort of dressing up in weird outfits and picking them up from school and embarrassing them, like, continuously.”

Golding continued: “But I want to be a father that’s there for them, and when times are tough and things aren’t exactly going the way that they are, especially living in this day and age, with kids having to be at home and homeschooled, and parents having to go through real struggles in their business, and perhaps their small businesses. Keeping that family together and in good spirits, I think that’s also a father’s responsibility.”

The couple welcomed baby No. 1 in April 2021.

“This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” Golding wrote alongside a photo from the hospital via Instagram. “Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️.”