Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Only Gets Alone Time ‘Maybe 3 Times a Year’





Busy mama! Hilaria Baldwin has four kids ages 5 and under at home, which means she’s alone “maybe three times a year,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Our house is chaotic and so much fun.”

Although the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, 35, says she makes sure to enjoy each rare “magical moment” of solitude, she loves living with husband Alec Baldwin and their big brood — Carmen, 5, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 14 months.

“We’ve embraced this craziness that is our clan,” she says. That said, when the former yoga instructor does get a second to herself, she always remembers to “look around and soak it in” and be “as present as possible.”

That’s good advice, considering she and the 61-year-old Emmy winner have plans for a fifth baby. In fact, their goal is to “continue to try” until they get a sister for their eldest. Hilaria is researching some off-the-beaten path strategies for better chances of conceiving a girl.

Sadly, the Spain native confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 9, that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. “There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” she wrote at the time. “I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you.”

For more on the Baldwin family, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!