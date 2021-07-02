Breast envy. Hilaria Baldwin joked about her husband, Alec Baldwin, being “jealous” of their babies while sharing a breast-feeding photo with him on Thursday, July 1.

In the screenshot, which she shared via her Instagram Story, one of their little ones latched onto Hilaria’s breast to feed. The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 37, FaceTimed her husband, who appeared to be at home, at the same time, writing, “jealous” alongside Alec’s face.

The mother of six then shared a close-up of her breast-feeding her son in the park, wearing the same neon green tank top and baseball cap. “Post run hydration,” she wrote alongside snap, joking, “I run and he hydrates.”

Hilaria added, “Somos un buen equipo,” meaning “we are a good team” in Spanish, along with a dancing milk carton emoji and the word “tipsy” written beside it.

A few days prior, the Living Clearly Method author teased a possible seventh baby with the Boss Baby star, 63. The couple share Carmen, 7, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 4 months, welcoming their youngest daughter via surrogate only five months after Eduardo was born.

Alec is also the father to 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

While Hilaria has suffered multiple miscarriages in between welcoming her and Alec’s children, the idea of more little ones running around seems to still be an option.

“I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more?” the fitness guru wrote via her Instagram Story photo alongside a photo of herself breast-feeding on Monday, June 28. She added a laughing emoji, writing, “Don’t worry: I’m kidding.”

Following the arrival of Eduardo in September 2020, Hilaria exclusively told Us Weekly that she’d never say never to expanding her brood. “Maybe,” she said in October 2020. “My kids are like, ‘Mommy, you have a baby in your belly?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’s three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We’ll see.”

Four months later, the couple added baby girl Lucia to their clan via surrogate, announcing the news in March.

“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram at the time. “The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister.”