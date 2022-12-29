Getting candid. Hilaria Baldwin opened up about dealing with a house full of sick children during the holiday season.

“Sorry for being so mia…we’ve been so, so sick. It’s been really tough,” the Yoga Vida cofounder, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 28. “Take 7 kids who go out and collect germs like they are getting paid for it, then come home and generously plant them in our Petri dish of a house, and the heat goes out in record subzero temps 🥴.”

Hilaria, who shares kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months, with Alec Baldwin, noted that wasn’t alone when facing the ups and downs. (The 30 Rock alum, 64, for his part, is also father to daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

“I know so many of you can unfortunately relate. Love to you and sending healthy, warm wishes to each and every one of you 🫶🏼,” Hilaria added. “Can’t wait to fill you in on how our Christmas was…once I get my lungs and voice back ❤️💚❤️.”

The Living Clearly Method author has previously discussed the challenges that come with a large household. “Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too,” she wrote in an Instagram Story shortly after giving birth to her youngest in September. “Bringing baby home is magical … and it’s always a transition that we all feel. I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

Hilaria added: “Am I getting right? Def not all the time. Mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. Seventh time around, I know this is a process.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hilaria and Alec have grown closer amid their daughter’s arrival.

“Hilaria is a pro at being a mom. It’s second nature to her now. She feels completely blessed and couldn’t be happier,” the insider shared. “Her and Alec make such a great team and have this unbreakable bond. They’re focused on their family at this time and getting settled in with Ilaria — that’s what matters most to them.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast host later admitted that she wasn’t ruling out another pregnancy in the future. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she exclusively told Us in October. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”

According to Hilaria, being a mother of seven comes with a major challenge. “Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don’t get it right all the time,” she explained. “My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.”

The Massachusetts native said she tried not to let self-doubt affect her state of mind, adding, “It doesn’t matter if you have one kid or a million, I think many parents feel like we are never enough. This is where I’m trying to lean into self-compassion, realizing that I’m only one person trying her best, and by being kind to myself, I set a healthier example for my kids to be kind to themselves too.”