



Skin to skin! Hilary Duff shared a sweet selfie while taking a bath with her 8-month-old daughter, Banks.

In the Thursday, July 11, Instagram post, the Younger star, 31, closed her eyes and planted a kiss on her daughter’s head. Banks looked down with her tongue sticking out.

The Lizzie McGuire alum and her fiancé, Matthew Koma, welcomed their first child together in October 2018. The actress also shares son Luca, 7, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and the siblings get along great.

“[Banks] has the best growl that she does when she sees Luca,” Duff told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “She has so much excitement that she doesn’t know how to express it in a happy way yet, so she’s just growling. She has her hands on his face. … He was a little bit reserved about having a sibling and then when he saw her it was just chemical. He’s like, ‘Oh I take care of you, you’re my person.’”

As for Koma, the new dad has been “the best” when it comes to supporting the “So Yesterday” singer and their baby girl.

“I knew that he was going to be the most amazing dad,” the Texas native told Us last month. “He’s so sensitive and caring and in tune with everybody in his life [from] his family and his friends to me and my family and his work. … It’s been amazing to watch him become a dad.”

Duff added, “He says the sweetest things. He’s like, ‘I lucked out, I got to cheat the system by watching you with Luca and knowing the kind of mom that you are’. It’s just the best ever.”

She and the “Hard to Love” singer got engaged in May. The pair have been dating on and off since late 2016.

