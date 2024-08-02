The 2024 Paris Olympics coverage took an emotional turn for Today show anchor Hoda Kotb, as she received a touching surprise from her daughters.

Kotb, 59, who’s been reporting live from Paris, was moved to tears during the Friday, August 2 broadcast, when she was presented with a heartwarming video message from her family back home.

In the adorable video, Kotb’s daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, donned Team USA gear and excitedly cheered, “Hi Mommy, we love you and miss you. Go Team USA!”

Their joyful message was accompanied by similar greetings from the children of fellow Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin.

Guthrie’s kids, Vale, 9, and Charley,7, energetically shouted, “Hi Mom!” with Vale adding, “We’re counting down the days until we see you again. I miss you and I love you.” They concluded with a spirited, “Go Team USA!”

Melvin’s children, Delano, 10, and Sybil, 7, also were included, saying, “Hi Dad! We miss you and we love you very much.”

“That was so sweet,” Kotb said after thanking their team for putting the message together.

The heartwarming video was shared on Instagram, captioned, “The best start to our morning. 🥹 Lots of love from Paris!❤️.”

The post quickly filled with affectionate comments from fans, with one person writing, “I’m crying too, this is so sweet!! Love the Today show fam 🫶,” and another adding, “🎶 music to your ears🎶.”

Earlier in the week, Kotb delighted fans with a sweet photo of Haley and Hope showing their patriotic spirit. The girls were seen cheering for the U.S. in vibrant leotards. Haley wore a red, white, and blue bodysuit with hot pink glasses, while Hope struck a sassy pose in a dark blue outfit adorned with silver and red fireworks.

Kotb captioned the snap, “Team USA cheerleaders at home!”

Before leaving for Paris, Kotb revealed on Today With Hoda & Jenna that she had created “Love You Loops” to help her daughters keep track of the days until her return.

“I do a loop a day where we hide a little something like stickers or hair ties, and then they know how many days are left,” she explained last month.

Kotb and Joel Schiffman adopted Haley and Hope in 2017 and 2019, respectively, before their eight-year relationship in 2022.