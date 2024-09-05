Adriana Lima and partner Andre Lemmers have a lot to juggle with five kids under their roof, but the chaos doesn’t faze them.

“We’re quite similar [in] personality so we have the same thoughts and same, like, vibes, everything,” Lima, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Los Angeles premiere of The Thicket on Wednesday, September 4. “So it’s easy for us to agree to things.”

The supermodel revealed that the key to their success as a couple is “no fights.”

Lemmers agreed, noting that their home life made it easy to interact on The Thicket set. Lemmers is a producer on the Tubi Western, which hits theaters on Friday, September 6, while Lima joined her spouse on set to see him in action.

“We work together as a couple every day,” Lemmers exclusively told Us. “We have five kids, you know, three dogs, a full house. Being able to work on a project together is just part of our everyday life. We have the same principles and values and morals, so it’s easy.”

Lima and Lemmers began dating in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Cyan, in August 2022.

Cyan brought their kid count to five, joining Lima’s two daughters, Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11, from her marriage to Marko Jarić. (Lima and Jarić finalized their divorce in 2016 after calling it quits two years earlier.)

Lemmers is also the father of children Miah and Lupo from a previous relationship.

The couple celebrated Lemmers’ latest movie success by bringing their brood to the L.A. premiere. Despite having the kids in tow, Lemmers joked that she’s not sure any of them are fans of the Western genre.

“One of them is wearing boots,” Lemmers told Us with a laugh. “So I want to believe that, you know, she’s a fan of Westerns.” Lima noted that her oldest daughter, Valentina, “could be” a fan.

Even if the kids don’t know much about Westerns, the filmmaker said it was important to have them at the screening. “They’ve seen parts of it. They haven’t watched the whole film,” Lemmers shared. “So I wanted to make sure they’re here to watch it, you know, alongside us. So I’m excited to see what they think.”

Lemmers noted that he “fell in love with this story” when he read the book nearly a decade prior. In the movie, a bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Peter Dinklage) is recruited to track down killer Cutthroat Bill (Juliette Lewis). Reginald enlists a “band of unlikely heroes” to hunt Cutthroat Bill throughout the deadly area of the west known as The Thicket, according to the official synopsis.

“I love the opportunity to work with Peter. I think he’s just incredible. And you know, everything came together. So here we are,” Lemmers said of his journey to the big screen.

Lima gushed over her partner’s success as well, telling Us, “It’s the first time that I’ve seen my husband producing a movie, and for me, the first time also being on the set. It makes a difference when you are on the set, and you actually see the cast in action and transforming and becoming the character.”

She said she was “truly impressed with Juliette Lewis” and the “incredible role” she played.

The Thicket hits theaters on Friday, September 6.

With reporting by Mariel Turner