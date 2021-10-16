Keeping it cordial. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are intentional about not arguing in front of their two kids.

“It’s not good,” the “Voices” singer, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly recently of daughter Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, hearing her disagree with the former professional football player, 34. “It’s not healthy. And that’s one thing that we have done a great job on.”

While sharing more of her parenting dos and don’ts, the One Tree Hill alum told Us that she never says “yes” to her children after Caussin has already said “no.”

The actress explained, “It’s important to be on the same page.”

The former couple tied the knot in May 2015 in Virginia and battled multiple cheating scandals ahead of their April split. The former athlete first made headlines for his sex addiction in 2016, and Kramer doesn’t plan to “shield” Jolie and Jace from reading about his ups and downs.

“They’re going to get old enough to Google,” the Michigan native told Us. “They’re so smart. [I’ll] let them ask questions and be open to explaining [our] past.”

Kramer previously told Us exclusively about her and the Virginia native’s plan to “sit [Jolie] down” to spill the beans, explaining, “We’ve definitely talked about [doing] it when Jolie gets to the age where she can Google. I don’t know what age that’s going to be.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added at the time: “I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She told me how they did it. They sat her down and it was like, ‘Hey, this is what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.’”

Now that she and Caussin have called it quits, the exes’ eldest is more aware of her parents’ divorce than Jace is.

“Jolie knows and she’s kind of telling everyone, which kind of breaks my heart,” Kramer told Extra in May. “She’s like, ‘Daddy and Mommy have different houses.’ They’ve always had both of us. Both of us are essentially stay-at-home parents, so I think that was really hard on [Jace]. I think now that we’re getting into a good parenting schedule, they’ll be OK.”

Watch the video above for more of Kramer’s parenting dos and don’ts, from limiting screen time to drinking wine.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi