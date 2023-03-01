They know what’s real. JoAnna Garcia Swisher has plenty of romantic kissing scenes on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias with leading man Justin Bruening, but her kids know the smooches are just for work.

“It doesn’t confuse them,” the former Reba actress, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. “Especially with Justin on Sweet Magnolias, they know Justin and his family and his wife so much. So we’ve kind of explained it in that way.”

Garcia Swisher (who plays Maddie Townsend on Sweet Magnolias) shares daughters Emerson, 9, and Sailor, 6, with husband Nick Swisher, who she married in 2010. Bruening (who plays Cal Maddox), meanwhile, has been married to wife Alexa Havins since 2005, and they share daughter Lexington, 12.

“I don’t think they’re super excited about it,” Garcia Swisher admitted to Us. “They’re not like, ‘Oh, that’s so fun to see, Mom,’ but they get it. They totally understand it. It doesn’t traumatize them — at least I don’t think.”

Between finishing filming season 3 of the Netflix drama late last year and raising two little ones, the Florida native knows that she has to make time for self-care.

“Lately, I’ve been trying to walk a little bit more, just get out of the house,” she told Us, noting that winter weather makes that more difficult so she has some indoor alternatives. “I like to read. I like to take baths. I journal. But I definitely am adamant about my space. It’s, like, there’s certain things in my recharging space that cannot be infiltrated, like my cozy blanket, a nice pillow, a comfy chair, chargers. My kids know not to steal the chargers from mommy’s recharging space.”

Having a space that’s all her own is key. “I think it’s so important to have your own little corner of the universe, because inevitably, as a mom, things get so crazy and we’re running around and firing on all cylinders,” Garcia Swisher explained. “It can be exhausting and it doesn’t take long to just give yourself a minute and recharge and it just makes everything so much better.”

That’s why she teamed up with Mrs. T’s Pierogies to share design tips and cash prizes to help moms create their own “recharging room” in their homes (as well as easy pierogi recipes to make family dinners simple). One deserving mama will win $20,000 and a personalized design by the actress for the ultimate “recharging room” in their home.

“I actually am a huge fan of Mrs. T’s Pierogies, and I have them in my freezer right now,” Garcia Swisher told Us. “But I was so excited when they said that they wanted to support moms, and so they created this All-Star Moms campaign and asked me to be a part of it, to help design recharging stations and inspire moms to take some time for themselves. And I thought, ‘This couldn’t be more of a perfect partnership.'”

Starting February 28 through March 28, anyone can nominate a deserving mom in their life (or themselves) for prizes by visiting the website for Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi