Machine Gun Kelly decided to get sober after a candid conversation with daughter Casie, now 15.

“It started with my daughter saying, ‘Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high.’ It broke my heart,” Kelly, 34, revealed during “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast episode, released on Sunday, August 18. “It was the ultimate let down.”

Kelly revealed that Casie was only 11 or 12 years old when she confronted him.

“It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you,” the rapper continued. “That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid.”

Kelly shares his only daughter with ex Emma Cannon and has been candid about their father-daughter bond over the years.

“The world spins but when i look at you it stops,” he captioned an Instagram post last month, celebrating Casie’s 15th birthday.

During Sunday’s podcast episode, Kelly further explained his decision to get sober. The “Lonely Road” singer admitted he was an “unpleasant” person to his closest friends when using drugs.

Kelly first revealed his ongoing sobriety journey earlier this month. He told podcast host Bunnie XO during an August 5 episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast that he was coming up on one year of being sober after checking himself into rehab last year.

“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore,” the musician said at the time. “I haven’t drank since last August.”

The rapper explained that after his 2023 European tour came to an end, he went to rehab. A decision made out of the public eye — until now.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me,” Kelly explained. “That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”

He added: “I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk.”

As for his specific condition, Kelly want to keep it close to the vest for the time being.

“That one feels a little too brand new for me to confidently say,” he shared.