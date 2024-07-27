Megan Fox is not pregnant despite wearing a baby bump in Machine Gun Kelly‘s “Lonely Road” music video, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK’s music video,” the insider tells Us.

Fox, 38, starred in Kelly’s “Lonely Road” music video, which was a collaboration with Jelly Roll, and dropped on Friday, July 26. In the footage, Fox sported a baby bump that Kelly, 34, kissed and cradled on camera. The clip eventually flashes forward eight months to reveal that the rapper is arrested for a bank robbery and Fox has given birth to a girl. She brings the baby to visit Kelly (real name Colson Baker) in prison.

The video immediately sparked fan speculation that Fox was pregnant and due to welcome her first baby with Kelly. Neither Fox nor Kelly, who have been together on and off since 2020, commented on the rumors.

Fox is already a mother of three. She shares sons Noah, 11, Journey, 10, and Bodhi, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie, 14, with ex Emma Cannon. Fox and Kelly have also been through fertility struggles, including a miscarriage.

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said during a November 2023 appearance on Good Morning America. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Fox detailed the pregnancy loss in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, remembering seeing an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks.

“Maybe if you hadn’t … maybe if I had,” Fox wrote in the book, which came out in 2023. “I will pay any price / Tell me please / What is the ransom / For her soul?”

Fox and Kelly called off their engagement in February 2023 after an argument at a Super Bowl party. As of earlier this month, a second source told Us that the pair are “fully on again.”

The actress, meanwhile, wants to keep their reunion private.

“As of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se,” Fox said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams