Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship ebbs and flows — but a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the couple is currently in sync.

“They’re really enjoying each other and getting along better than they have in [months],” the insider says, noting that the “distance was good for them.”

Fox, 38, Kelly, 34, have found their way back to each other after a rocky year. “They missed each other,” the source says of the pair, who have played coy about their status since late last year.

Although Kelly (real name Colson Baker) and Fox have not resumed wedding planning following their January 2022 engagement, the insider tells Us they’re romantically back on track.

“They’re fully on again,” the source adds.

Fox was first linked to the musician in 2020 after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Kelly proposed after less than two years of dating, but their fairy tale wedding has yet to come to fruition. (Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green. The exes, who share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, split in 2020.)

In February 2023, the duo sparked split rumors after a blowout during a Super Bowl party in Arizona. The following month, a source told Us that Fox and Kelly’s wedding plans had “stalled” because of their “volatile” dynamic.

“Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us in December 2023. “They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next.”

The source added that although the pair have “passion in droves,” that passion “goes both ways” which led to Fox and Kelly being in a state of flux.

“They are still trying to work through their issues and work on how they communicate, but both of them have such fiery personalities it’s been a struggle,” the insider continued.

Two months later, Fox and Kelly were spotted getting cozy alongside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at a Super Bowl LVIII afterparty in Las Vegas.

Fox insisted in March that the nature of her relationship with Kelly wasn’t something she wanted to share with the world.

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” she said during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

That same month, a source told Us that Kelly and Fox were “living separately” as they worked through their “rocky” relationship.

By April, the Transformers star was “reevaluating everything in her life,” according to an insider, who claimed that Fox’s romance was “getting toxic” and she and Kelly were “fighting a lot.”

Despite their on-off relationship, Fox was on hand in mid-April to celebrate Kelly’s 34th birthday.

In addition to a selfie with Post Malone, Kelly posed for a snap with his fiancée. Fox was all smiles as she kneeled beside Kelly, who was sitting on the ground for the picture.

Watch the exclusive video above for more on Fox and Kelly’s relationship — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.