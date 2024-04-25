Machine Gun Kelly rang in his 34th birthday in style, and Megan Fox was there to celebrate by his side.

“Genre: birthday 🙅🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️,” Kelly captioned an Instagram carousel on Wednesday, April 24, sharing a handful of snaps from his blowout bash.

One pic showed a black tiered cake decorated with crystals and a dragon, while another photo featured Kelly posing with a group of friends. Post Malone appeared in a selfie, but fans were more surprised to see Fox, 37, joining in on the fun. She beamed while crouching down beside Kelly for a pic in front of a candlelit backdrop.

Fox was seen sporting blue hair and an all-black outfit paired with sneakers. Kelly sat next to her in the snap wearing a blue Nelly T-shirt.

The Transformers actress didn’t share any additional photos with Kelly from the party, instead posting a slideshow of solo shots on Wednesday. “👽 don’t cry tears we cry diamonds,” she wrote via Instagram.

Kelly and Fox started dating in June 2020 following her split from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. In January 2022, Kelly got down on one knee, but the pair’s relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing since then. Fox has even been seen without her engagement ring in recent months.

“Megan is reevaluating everything in her life,” a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It was getting toxic between them and they were fighting a lot.”

According to the insider, Fox “wants her freedom right now.” A second source, meanwhile, acknowledged that Fox and Kelly’s relationship “is a roller-coaster, and things change all the time.”

Last month, Fox addressed the speculation surrounding her engagement during an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she said at the time. “So, I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Despite playing coy about where she stood with Kelly, Fox noted that she understands where the public interest comes from. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” she continued. “I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Following the cryptic update, a source told Us that Fox and Kelly were “living separately” while navigating a “rocky” time in their relationship.