Machine Gun Kelly has started smoking again after an admittedly bizarre period.

“Start smoking [cigarette emoji] again,” the rapper, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, April 4, sharing a selfie. “Life’s been weird lately but grateful I have y’all [heart hands emoji].”

In follow-up Stories, Kelly posted footage from his stage duet with Trippie Redd during his New York City concert. Later that day, he traveled to his home state of Ohio.

Kelly (real name Colson Baker) did not share what substance he was smoking but previously revealed via X in January 2023 that he had given up cigarettes. One month later, his relationship with Megan Fox started spiraling.

Fox, 37, and Kelly got into an argument at a 2023 Super Bowl party, prompting the actress to delete any joint photos of the pair from her Instagram. She also posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s infidelity-coded “Pray You Catch Me,” leading fans to question if Kelly had been unfaithful. Both Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in 2022, denied the cheating accusations.

Kelly and Fox then went through a tumultuous period in their relationship, where they were on at times and off at others. They also stalled any plans for their would-be wedding. During Fox’s March appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she declined to elaborate on where they currently stood.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said on the podcast, noting their status “can be confusing” to outsiders looking in. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

She continued, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Fox and Kelly are “living separately.”

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together,” the insider added. “[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes every day. … Megan has a hard time trusting MGK and knows it’s her own insecurities.”

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.