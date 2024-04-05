Your account
Celebrity News

Machine Gun Kelly Takes Up Smoking Again Amid Megan Fox Drama: ‘Life’s Been Weird’

By
Machine Gun Kelly Hints 'Life's Been Weird' Amid Megan Fox Ups and Downs, Takes Up Smoking Again
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.Getty Images (2)

Machine Gun Kelly has started smoking again after an admittedly bizarre period.

“Start smoking [cigarette emoji] again,” the rapper, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, April 4, sharing a selfie. “Life’s been weird lately but grateful I have y’all [heart hands emoji].”

In follow-up Stories, Kelly posted footage from his stage duet with Trippie Redd during his New York City concert. Later that day, he traveled to his home state of Ohio.

Kelly (real name Colson Baker) did not share what substance he was smoking but previously revealed via X in January 2023 that he had given up cigarettes. One month later, his relationship with Megan Fox started spiraling.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Give Each Other Matching Ink: 'F—king Best Tattoo'

Related: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline

Fox, 37, and Kelly got into an argument at a 2023 Super Bowl party, prompting the actress to delete any joint photos of the pair from her Instagram. She also posted the lyrics to Beyoncé’s infidelity-coded “Pray You Catch Me,” leading fans to question if Kelly had been unfaithful. Both Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in 2022, denied the cheating accusations.

Kelly and Fox then went through a tumultuous period in their relationship, where they were on at times and off at others. They also stalled any plans for their would-be wedding. During Fox’s March appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she declined to elaborate on where they currently stood.

Machine Gun Kelly Hints 'Life's Been Weird' Amid Megan Fox Ups and Downs, Takes Up Smoking Again
Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly. Courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said on the podcast, noting their status “can be confusing” to outsiders looking in. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Everyone Machine Gun Kelly Has Dated Halsey Amber Rose

Related: Machine Gun Kelly's Complete Dating History

She continued, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Fox and Kelly are “living separately.”

Machine Gun Kelly Hints 'Life's Been Weird' Amid Megan Fox Ups and Downs, Takes Up Smoking Again
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together,” the insider added. “[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes every day. … Megan has a hard time trusting MGK and knows it’s her own insecurities.”

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons. Kelly, for his part, shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

Machine Gun Kelly Attends 2022 American Music Awards in Spike-Covered Purple Suit- Photos American Music Awards (AMAs) 2022 019 American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Nov 2022

Machine Gun Kelly

