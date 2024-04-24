Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are spending some time apart as the ups and downs in their relationship continue.

“Megan is reevaluating everything in her life,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It was getting toxic between them and they were fighting a lot.”

The insider went on to say that Fox, 37, “wants her freedom right now.” The actress told MGK that “she wants space,” the source adds.

Kelly and Fox started dating in June 2020 following her split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green. (Fox and Green share three kids: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.)

After more than a year together, the musician proposed to Fox in January 2022. The actress has been spotted out without her engagement ring in recent months, sparking speculation about the status of their relationship.

A second source tells Us that Fox and Kelly’s “dynamic is a roller-coaster, and things change all the time.”

News of the couple taking space comes nearly one month after Us reported that they were “living separately” while experiencing a particularly “rocky” moment in their relationship. A source told Us on March 20 that Fox was living in Malibu while Kelly was living at their Encino home in order to “give each other some space.”

The insider went on to say that they’re experiencing a “low moment right now.”

Fox previously played coy when asked about their relationship status during a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox told host Alex Cooper during the March 19 episode. “So, I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

At the time, she also admitted to understanding why her situation with Kelly “can be confusing” and “interesting” to their fans.

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” Fox continued. “I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

