



Growing their family! Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, are now the proud parents of four children after welcoming a son on Tuesday, October 1.

“Born this morning on October 1st. ‬ ‪Valentine Reynolds‬,” the Imagine Dragons singer, 31, captioned a photo of his son on Instagram. “The name Valentine means ‘strong.'”

“As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life,” he continued, referencing the October 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. “We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today.”

Reynolds who already shares Arrow, 6, and twins Gia and Coco, 2, with the Nico Vega frontwoman, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively about Volkman’s pregnancy in April. “We have a boy on the way,” he revealed at the time. “Three girls and a boy on the way, due in October.”

The “Believer” singer went on to say that he will feel “complete” with a family of six. He and his wife, who wed in 2011, are “done, done, done,” having kids.

After all, the Grammy winner was already busy when he had only three little ones at home — especially once his youngest hit the “terrible twos.” The Las Vegas native admitted that he loved the developmental stage, though, telling Us, “They’re starting to talk a lot and have personalities. Coco is very articulate and cares a lot about her chocolate. … Gia is just a bull in a china shop, always banging her head on things.”

He and the Oregon native announced in April 2018 that their marriage had “come to an end.” Reynolds tweeted, “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

The couple made their reconciliation public nine months later. Reynolds wrote on Instagram that he and Volkman were “rebuilding.”

In May, he honored his wife with a sweet social media shout-out. “Happy Mother’s Day to this hot pregnant momma,” he captioned a shot of the musician making sandwiches with a smile while rocking overalls and a baby bump. “Forever youthful and beautiful.”

