Jason Kelce spent some sweet family time at Disney World while he was in Florida to play for the NFL Pro Bowl.

“We’re here at the NFL Pro Bowl, but more importantly we’re here at the wonderful Walt Disney World,” Kelce, 36, said in a video shared by the NFL via X on Monday, February 5. “We’re the Kelce Family and we couldn’t be more excited to hang out here for a little bit and enjoy everything that Disney has to offer.”

The clip began with Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, holding their three daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, as they stood in front of Cinderella’s Castle. Wyatt and Ellie, who rocked Minnie Mouse ears, adorably munched on some snacks as their dad introduced their family.

Jason and Kylie, 31, were also joined by Jason’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, for the family fun day. While the group was sitting around a table, Kylie shared that her mother-in-law, 71, was the family’s “resident Disney expert.”

“I’m a pass holder!” Donna proudly shared.

As the family were sitting and enjoying their snacks — which included a box of churros and pretzels — they were joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

“Who is that?” Kylie asked Ellie. “Say, ‘We came to visit you at your home!’”

Jason, meanwhile, fangirled with Wyatt as they chatted with Minnie.

Pro tip for visiting Disney World: Bring Mama Kelce pic.twitter.com/9nIgFFQrNQ — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 5, 2024

“What’s up, Minnie? How we doing?” the Philadelphia Eagles center asked the character before giving her a high five. “Oh, my goodness, this is so good to see you.”

After hanging out with Mickey and Minnie, Jason and Kylie navigated the theme park, pushing their little ones in their strollers. Kylie revealed her top tip for tackling a Disney day was having a “Mama Kelce” guide you. Jason, for his part, confessed that he lets his daughters take the reins on their adventures.

“This is a team experience,” he explained. “You can’t come in with too much of a plan to go with the flow of what these little monsters are doing.”

While walking through the park, fans of the football player called out to him, and he shouted, “Go Birds,” right back at them.

‘In addition to meeting characters and snacking on Disney’s finest cuisine, the group also tackled some rides. Jason asked Ellie whether she wanted to ride the teacups, and before she could say yes or no, her big sister interjected.

“I’m not going on the teacups!” Wyatt exclaimed. Kylie retorted, “She’s an opinionated toddler, and that is so much fun.”

While Jason, Ellie, Donna and Ed went on the Alice in Wonderland–themed ride, Kylie, Wyatt and Bennett stayed behind and waved to their loved ones. Kylie noticed that Wyatt had churro sugar all over her fingers. After her mom pointed out the mess, Wyatt sweetly licked the remaining sugar off.

After getting off the ride, Jason was asked how the family kept getting all their snacks. The clip then cut to a montage of Wyatt eating some ice cream and Jason chowing down on an ice cream bar and a pretzel.

“I dunno, they just got them,” Jason said. “There’s ice cream, pretzels, you gotta keep your eyes open.”

After the family’s time at the park wrapped up, Kylie held Wyatt, who was eating more ice cream, and thanked everyone for joining them on their Disney day.

“You got something on your face, Wy,” Jason pointed out as the camera zoomed in on the little one enjoying her treat.