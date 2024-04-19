Montana Fishburne and her dad Laurence Fishburne have had a tumultuous relationship over the years.

When Montana, now 32, turned 18, she pursued a career in the adult entertainment industry. While Laurence, 62, hasn’t publicly spoken out against his daughter’s career choices, Montana claimed her father wasn’t thrilled with her decision.

“I heard that he’s mad at me, but I haven’t spoken to him yet,” she told TMZ in 2010. “I feel pretty confident that I can work things out with him. I think he wants to support me in everything I do, and though he sees this now as a negative, I believe in time he will view it as a positive.”

That same year, Montana explained that she didn’t want to follow in her father’s footsteps to become a mainstream actress but had dreamed of being an adult film star instead.

“I had a little passion inside me to do porn,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I didn’t really want to tell too many people about it because I was afraid of their reactions when I was younger. I started thinking about it … when I was 16.”

Montana shared that she didn’t have any intention to “hurt” her parents or “bring shame” to their family name. In addition to Montana, Laurence shares son Langston, 36, with ex-wife Hajna O. Moss and daughter Delilah, 16, whom he welcomed with Suits alum Gina Torres.

While Montana struggled with her career, she also found herself in trouble with the law. In 2017, she was charged with three misdemeanors for a DUI. Montana was released the next day after posting a $2,500 bond.

The following year, Montana seemingly extended an olive branch to Laurence when she gave him a shout-out on her social media.

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person …. HE BELIEVED/S IN ME ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2018 alongside a throwback picture of the father-daughter duo.

Two years later, Montana found herself in trouble again. She was arrested in 2020 for driving under the influence in Florida but was released on bond. In January 2022, Montana was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, according to police records obtained by Us Weekly. She called the authorities and claimed an ex-boyfriend was stalking and threatening her.

When the police arrived, Montana was alone and allegedly yelled at the cops “that no one helped her.” According to the police report, Montana slapped one of the deputies which caused swelling and redness on the officer’s ear. She initially pleaded not guilty but changed it to no contest.

In April, Us confirmed that Montana was sentenced to 24 months of probation two years after her arrest. The probation will also include a 13-week anger management program.

“There is no admission of guilt and no conviction and the case will be sealed and put in the rearview,” Montana’s attorney, Michael Grieco, told Us in a statement at the time. “And young Ms. Fishburne will be able to move on with her life.”