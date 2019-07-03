Inside Pregnant Miranda Kerr’s Life With Hubby Evan Spiegel





Family time! Pregnant Miranda Kerr is staying busy with her husband Evan Spiegel and two sons while she awaits the birth of her third child.

“Evan loves to do a barbecue on the weekend,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue. “He makes really great burgers and really great guacamole, so that’s always fun. Sometimes it’s us, sometimes it’s extended family, sometimes it’s family and friends and we just enjoy it outside, having a little picnic.”

The model adds, “We’re pretty much homebodies and really enjoy simple things like being at home, having picnics or going swimming together, being in nature together or going for a walk together. That type of thing.”

She and the Snapchat cofounder, 29, welcomed Hart, now 13 months, in May 2018, and Us confirmed in March that they are expecting their second child together. The Treasure Yourself: Power Thoughts For My Generation author also shares 8-year-old son, Flynn, with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

Kerr gushed about her eldest, telling Us, “Flynn is super creative. He’s a great little artist and he’s very gentle. He’s very kind and thoughtful, and he’s like a little peace maker.”

She went on to admit that the little one reminds her of herself — the mother-son pair even exercise together! “Pretty much once a week we’ll do a family yoga thing and Flynn is very into it,” the KORA Organics creator tells Us. “He has been since he was very little. I used to take him to mommy and me classes, and he can sit and meditate for a few minutes and he gets proud of himself for that. I think it’s a good thing.”

She and Spiegel tied the knot in May 2017 at their home in Brentwood, California.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

