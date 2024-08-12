Ireland Baldwin’s 22-month-old daughter, Holland, was “finally” introduced to her equally as young aunts and uncles.
On Sunday, August 11, Ireland, 28, took to Instagram to share several photos of Holland meeting her grandfather, Alec Baldwin, and his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s seven young children — Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, María, 3 and 23-month-old Ilaria. (Alec, 66, shares Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)
The first photo included all of the kids sitting together on the couch while the second snap showed Holland, whom Ireland shares with boyfriend RAC, smiling next to Alec and Hilaria’s youngest daughter Ilaria.
Following their adorable photos, Ireland also featured a couple clips including one of the kids preparing for the family photo with a voice behind the camera saying, “Everybody say mommy!” The final video was a cute moment of Ilaria and Holland interacting while the other kids play around them.
“Holland finally met her aunts and uncles 😂@hilariabaldwin,” Ireland captioned the carousel.
While last weekend was Holland’s first time meeting her aunts and uncles, it wasn’t the first time that she had spent time with her grandpa.
In May, Ireland shared several photos of Alec, RAC, 39, and Holland going to the Museum of Ice Cream together in New York City.
“Torturing granddaddy pop pop peepaw (it’s a working title) by forcing him and Andre to go to the museum of ice cream 😂,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.
Although Alec and Ireland appear to be on good terms now with each other, things haven’t always been easy between the father-daughter duo.
Over one year ago, Ireland excluded her dad from a social media post praising her family for their support after she gave birth to Holland in May 2023.
“My recovery has been smooth. I’m up on my feet enjoying this weather and my time with my family at home,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in May 2023. “I couldn’t be more grateful for my partner [RAC’s] parents and my mom [Kim Basinger] who visited. My partner and I have taken this on together and we make an even better team than I imagined. I’ve never been more in love with him. I catch a glimpse of the future father he’s going to be and it makes me quite emotional.”
Ireland’s exclusion of her famous dad from her post came a couple weeks after Alec forgot to include Ireland in a social media tribute to his kids.
“Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be,” he wrote via Instagram.
However, after users called him out for excluding Ireland, Alec made another post an hour later, sharing a photo of his eldest daughter.
“We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy,” he shared, referencing George Harrison’s accidental omission of the musician while thanking the performers at the legendary concert for Bangladesh in 1971.
Alec and Ireland’s dynamic first made headlines way back in 2007, when the actor was recorded calling her a “thoughtless little pig” in a leaked voicemail. Ireland laughed off that moment speaking at her dad’s 2017 roast. “That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place,” she explained at the time. “He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6-foot-2 [and] I would kick his ass.”