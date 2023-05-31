Karma? Ireland Baldwin gave an update on her life after giving birth to daughter Holland — but left out dad Alec Baldwin when praising her family for their support.

“My recovery has been smooth. I’m up on my feet enjoying this weather and my time with my family at home,” the model, 27, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 29. “I couldn’t be more grateful for my partner [RAC’s] parents and my mom [Kim Basinger] who visited. My partner and I have taken this on together and we make an even better team than I imagined. I’ve never been more in love with him. I catch a glimpse of the future father he’s going to be and it makes me quite emotional.”

The Los Angeles resident — who is the daughter of Alec, 65, and Basinger, 69 — didn’t expand on why she failed to mention her dad in Tuesday’s post, the 30 Rock alum recently made his own flub when he forgot to include his eldest daughter while praising his other seven children. (The Departed star was married to the Batman actress from 1993 to 2002. He later moved on with Hilaria Baldwin, whom he met in 2011 and wed less than a year later.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be,” Alec wrote via Instagram earlier this month alongside a series of images featuring his and his wife’s children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months.

Alec was quick to catch the mistake, sharing a snap of Ireland less than an hour later. “We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy,” he captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the model. (“We forgot Billy Preston!” is a reference to George Harrison’s accidental omission of the musician while thanking performers at the 1971 concert for Bangladesh.)

Ireland has remained mum about her dad’s gaffe but appears to be focused on bigger things since daughter Holland arrived. She and RAC (real name André Allen Anjos), 37, welcomed their little one earlier this month after announcing they were expecting their first child in December 2022.

Prior to giving birth, the California native was often candid about the physical and mental health struggles she faced throughout her pregnancy. However, she shared on Monday that her perspective on motherhood has now changed.

“The delivery was intense but I’ve been in worse pain. She was born. My fears fled,” the New York Film Academy alum wrote. “My heart was full. I’ve fallen in love again for a second time. I’ve lost loads of sleep, but I couldn’t care less. I could stare at her doing absolutely nothing for hours.”

While she admitted that she hasn’t “really taken a moment to process” all that’s happened since becoming a mom, Ireland shared that her “pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive” due to her “health anxiety” and hopes her words can “help someone even just a little.”

“Every thought in my head pertained to hurting the baby. Hurting myself. Blame game. I’m doing it all wrong. Am I too much caffeine? Did I bend over too hard? Was my shower too hot? Am I crying too much? Why am I crying again? Do my feet look swollen? Am I even going to make a good mother? I spent the last 9 months worrying about pulmonary embolisms, blood dicots, pre-eclampsia,” she recalled of the nine months before giving birth. “I read countless pregnancy horror store sand watched negative birthing video after video until I’d go numb from it all. I worried I wouldn’t make it through my delivery or something terrible would happen. Then it all just happened so fast. When she was born, all of this dissolved into nothingness.”

Alec, for his part, has been busy overcoming his own obstacles. Hilaria took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 30, to reveal that the Rust actor had undergone hip surgery.

“Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life,” the yoga instructor wrote alongside a photo of the couple at the hospital. “Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this.”