Keeping secrets? Fans believe that Kourtney Kardashian has been dropping major hints via Instagram that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Rumors began when the Poosh creator, 42, encouraged her readers to try a “dry January.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, posted an Instagram Story photo of herself drinking water from a champagne glass.

Barstool Sports’ Jordyn Woodruff broke down the rest of the reality star’s clues in a Sunday, January 10, Instagram Reel.

“Does this avocado mean that Kourtney Kardashian and [her fiancé], Travis Barker, are pregnant?” Woodruff asked, showing a bedazzled avocado accessory in Kardashian’s recent Instagram Story. “Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means world they’re pregnant. Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off. Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle brand, “liked” the Instagram post.

The former E! personality got engaged to Barker, 46, in October 2021. That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair would “have a baby together without any doubt.”

The insider added, “It’s just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

The Blink-182 rocker is the father of son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker also has a close bond with the former pageant queen’s 22-year-old daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana.

Last month, the drummer sparked headlines when he posted an Instagram Story photo during a How the Grinch Stole Christmas movie night with Kardashian. In the corner of the social media upload, fans could make out a baby bottle filled with what seemed to be milk.

When rumors spread in December 2021 that the photo meant pregnant Kylie Jenner had given birth to baby No. 2 with Travis Scott, one Instagram user wrote, “Don’t worry. [Her 3-year-old daughter], Stormi, has the same bottle and she uses it frequently, even though she is old enough to use the product.”

Another clarified, “The last time Stormi used the one in the Story, she was 3 months old. The one in the story is a 5 o[u]nce [bottle] for 0-3 [months].”