New normal! Iskra Lawrence is adjusting to life as a new mom two weeks postpartum.

“Posted these side by side because this is my current reality,” the model, 29, captioned a throwback pregnancy picture and a new shot of herself and her daughter on Monday, May 4, via Instagram. “Maybe one shampoo a week, still living in my adult diapers (because yes you bleed for weeks after birth) sleep deprivation, leaky nips and hormonal acne.”

The English star went on to write, “I’ve managed three workouts because I needed it mentally and physically, but I’ve barely managed to respond to any work emails and I’ve let down friends who have wanted to FaceTime and meet our baby. I can barely look at my phone most of the time or text back.”

Lawrence and her boyfriend, Philip Payne, welcomed their daughter last month, but have yet to share her name.

“I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived and Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure,” the new mom captioned the little one’s Instagram debut. “We are all safe and well and just in heaven.”

Since then, the couple have been struggling with the ups and downs of a colicky baby. “These two weeks have felt like the most challenging of my life,” the Aerie model admitted on Monday. “I never imagined how much my wonderful tiny human struggling with colic would affect me and all of the postpartum changes.”

She explained, “I felt so much more prepared for pregnancy and even though I had great advice and read up on newborns, NOTHING could have gotten me ready emotional and mentally to see the love of our lives screaming, bright red, whole body tense and seemingly in discomfort for hours a day and not getting enough sleep. Even though you’ve catered to all their needs (breast-feeding, changing diapers and all the love, cuddles and attention you can give).”

Lawrence concluded by asking her followers for advice on dealing with colic.

She and Payne, 32, first crossed paths in January 2018 and started dating later that year. They announced their pregnancy news in November 2019.