



A bump in the road. Italia Ricci revealed on Wednesday, August 28, that she has the flu while pregnant.

“Caught the flu at 850 months pregnant and slept through #nationaldogday,” Ricci, 32, captioned an Instagram snap of her in bed with her dog. “Kidding, I don’t sleep anymore. Mostly just laid in bed sweating and groaning. Fur real, I couldn’t pawsibly feel more ruff.”

The Designated Survivor star’s husband, Robbie Amell, posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her days before her flu revelation. In the post, he praised Ricci for her strength throughout the pregnancy.

“My pregnant wife is the strongest person I’ve ever met,” the 31-year-old captioned a sweet black and white shot of the duo on August 22. “So if you can, give your mom a hug, because having watched Italia carry our son for 9 months, I know that it’s harder than anything I’ll ever have to do and she’s doing a better job than I ever could.”

The Duff actor concluded by noting that he is “a very lucky man.”

Ricci and Amell struck up a romantic relationship in 2008. The couple revealed they were engaged in August 2014, one month before honoring their six-year anniversary.

The loving pair wed in Los Angeles in October 2016. Victor Garber and Carlos and Alexa PenaVega were among the romantic ceremony’s attendees.

“About damn time,” Ricci wrote via Instagram following the nuptials. “Thank you guys for all of the congrats and warm wishes! I dig being an Amell.”

Ricci and Amell revealed on Instagram in April that they are expecting their first child. “One of us is actually pregnant. @italiaricci 🤰🏻🤷🏻‍♂️😱,” Amell joked at the time, sharing a pic of his wife holding her growing belly as he posed with a faux baby bump beneath his T-shirt.

When Ricci spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about becoming a parent, she opened up about being nervous to tackle the role. “[We’re] terrified,” she told Us at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour Event in July. “No amount of books or advice is going to prepare you to settle through it.”

