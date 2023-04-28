A present parent. Ja Rule believes that when it comes to being a good dad, nothing is more important than spending quality time with your kids.

The “Always on Time” rapper (real name Jeffrey Atkins), 47, recalled learning the vital lesson about fatherhood while attending a friend’s father’s funeral.

“Out of all his great accomplishments in life … and [everything] his father had accomplished, the things that [my friend] spoke about as a grown man on that stage during his eulogy were things like going long for the football and those moments when you were a child,” Ja Rule exclusively recalled to Us Weekly at the 50 Years of Hip Hop celebration presented by TuneCore in New York City earlier this month.

He continued: “So, that made me really think about, in life, what’s really important. You think it’s the financial stability and those things that the kids really appreciate, but they really appreciate your time more than anything. Once you grasp that concept, you’ll be better off in fatherhood.”

The “Wonderful” musician shares daughter Britney, 27, and sons Jeffrey, 22, and Jordan, 20, with wife Aisha Atkins, whom he wed in 2001. When asked about the biggest challenge of parenting, the Grammy nominee replied, “What isn’t the challenge? They grow up so fast, man.”

In October 2022, the New York native told Us that the “best gifts” he’s ever received are “my children from my beautiful wife.” Ja Rule and Aisha celebrated their anniversary earlier this month.

“Happy anniversary baby!!! 22 years deep and still going strong my best friend my buddy 🥰 love you baby!!!” the record producer captioned a series of Instagram photos, including a snap of the couple laughing side by side.

Aisha, for her part, shared a sweet anniversary post of her own in April 2022.

“Happy 21st anniversary to my love @jarule you and our family mean everything to me and I would not change one thing!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I still get butterflies when we look at each other as if we are still teenagers … I love you with all my heart and am looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together! Let’s ride this until the wheels fall off ! 😘😘😘🙏🏽🙏🏽”

In addition to reflecting on the lessons he’s learned as a dad, Ja Rule told Us about one of the proudest moments of his decades-long career.

“Hearing my song on the radio for the first time, it was everything,” he shared. “It came on HOT 97. … I just started punching the roof of the car. It was one of those moments. I was just so happy. I felt like I really made it. I had something that I had worked so hard for in life finally paid off.”

The “Mesmerize” artist released his debut solo album, Venni Vetti Vecci, in 1999. He has collaborated with artists including Christina Milian, Jennifer Lopez and Ashanti.

When asked who else he’d like to team up with in the future, Ja Rule told Us, “There are people I would love to have collaborated with, maybe, but I’m cool. I think I’ve collaborated with a lot of great artists, and I’m good with that.”

The event celebrating a half-century of hip hop was held at Jay-Z‘s legendary 40/40 Club on April 13. Ja Rule walked the red carpet along with other icons of the genre including Remy Ma, Fabulous, Jim Jones and Melle Mel. The evening boasted performances and award presentations. Among the honorees was Papoose, who the Universal Hip Hop Museum honored with the first-ever Hip Hop Artist Exec Award.

