



Jade Roper admitted she feels “like a failure” after her latest pediatrician appointment for her and Tanner Tolbert ’s 4-month-old son, Brooks.

“Our feeding journey with Brooks has been a really hard one,” the Bachelor alum, 32, captioned a Friday, December 13, Instagram photo of herself and her baby boy. “We’ve dealt with dairy and soy allergies that left him crying for hours on hours with malabsorption, a lip and tongue tie we were advised not to revise (although they give him a poor latch), milk supply issues, foremilk/hindmilk imbalance. It feels like the list goes on. I think one of the biggest worries we have as mothers of little babies is if they are getting enough to eat and if they are gaining enough weight.”

The Colorado native, who also shares Emerson, 2, with the Bachelorette alum, 32, went on to write, “We went to Brooks’ 4-month check-up and I was crushed to find out he’s in the 5th percentile, and that the ped[iatrician] was very concerned about his weight gain. I’ve never felt more like a failure. The feelings of guilt that my baby was aching for food and nutrition, and I didn’t know it, consumed me. I knew he was a string bean (he’s tall for his age), but with how hard we work on his feedings, I guess I didn’t think he was that tiny compared to other babies his age.”

Roper explained why she “feels bad,” writing that she has been busy taking care of her toddler and may have been “missing cues” from Brooks. “I’ve changed my whole diet and so many other parts of my life to make sure he is getting good feedings, so it’s just so hard to know that it’s not enough,” she added.

Now, the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost is supplementing after every nursing session and adding extra feedings to their routine with a hypoallergenic formula to “hopefully help him put on weight before his weight gain check-up.”

Brooks arrived in July, and Roper opened up about his health issues nearly one month later. “They did test his diaper and his stools, and he did test positive for a dairy sensitivity, so now I have to cut out dairy and soy and possibly beef,” the reality star captioned an Instagram post at the time.

She and the Missouri native wed in January 2016 after meeting and falling in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.