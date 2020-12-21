LOL! James Van Der Beek’s youngest daughter, Gwendolyn, picked up a new word on Sunday, December 20.

“What did you say?” the Dawson’s Creek alum asked the 2-year-old in an Instagram video.

One of the actor’s other children replied, “She’s saying the F-word.”

As the little one kept repeating the curse while sitting in a red cart in the kitchen, the Connecticut native and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, giggled from behind the camera. “Where did she hear that?” the former business consultant, 38, asked. “From you?”

When Gwendolyn wheeled over to her mom and passionately directed the word at her, Kimberly managed to say, “That’s not right,” while laughing.

“Please please please tell me it’s not too late to submit for ‘Parents of the Year,’” James, who also shares Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, and Emilia, 4, with the Washington native, captioned the footage.

Kimberly commented on the social media upload: “I cannot watch this without laughing to tears. Omg.”

The couple and their five kids moved from California to Texas in October and have been showing off their new puppies and hiking pics ever since.

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” Kimberly said during a “The Make Down” podcast episode of their decision to move. “And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

As for James, he wrote via Instagram at the time: “Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house. Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

He and Kimberly tied the knot in August 2010 at the Kabbalah Center near Dizengoff Plaza in Tel Aviv, Israel.