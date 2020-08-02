James Van Der Beek Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With Wife Kimberly

A decade of love. James Van Der Beek reflected on the best years of his life in a sweet tribute to his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, shared a series of family photos with Kimberly, 37, via Instagram on Saturday, August 1.

“Ten years ago today this woman made me the happiest I’d ever been,” James wrote. “A year prior to that, I’d been famous, been wealthy, been married, been divorced, been less-than-wealthy, been single … and I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family.”

He added, “I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question. I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around … it was @vanderkimberly.”

Although Kimberly wasn’t interested in pursuing a serious romance at the time, she immediately began dating the Varsity Blues star.

“Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship,” he wrote. “Her answer: ‘I’m not looking for a relationship. Six months later we were living together. Two weeks after that we were pregnant, and almost exactly one year to the date after she’d first interrupted me (on the spot where we’re standing in the last pic)… we were married.”

The couple — who tied the knot in Israel in 2010 — went on to encounter plenty of highs and lows in their marriage. The pair revealed in November 2019 that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage while the Connecticut native was competing on Dancing With the Stars. The duo are the parents of Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.

Seven months later, James shared that his wife had suffered another miscarriage. “Last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he wrote via Instagram in June.

Kimberly previously opened up about suffering three miscarriages “all around 10 weeks gestation” in September 2018. “I was devastated every single time,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “After one of them, I sat in the shower crying for almost five hours. Thankfully I am fully at peace with them all now and have five children.”