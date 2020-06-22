Super dad! Kimberly Van Der Beek posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute to James Van Der Beek one day after the couple announced that they suffered another miscarriage.

“To the best Daddy on planet earth, pinch me!” Kimberly, 37, captioned a series of adorable Instagram photos on Sunday, June 21, highlighting the Dancing With the Stars alum, 43, as he doted on their children. “Honoring you today and every day.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, share children Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2. After going through a “brutal, very public miscarriage last November,” the former Dawson’s Creek star and his wife decided to keep news of their latest pregnancy more private. However, James addressed his wife’s health in a lengthy and emotional social media post on Saturday, June 20.

“Last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of Kimberly and one of their daughters.

As he continued to share his family’s “harrowing” story, the Varsity Blues actor attempted to end on a hopeful note. “And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other,” he wrote. “The world is in pain right now.”

While competing on DWTS seven months earlier, James announced that Kimberly had suffered a pregnancy loss during which she “almost lost” her life. “You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids,” the Connecticut native said at the time. “Kimberly, I love you. When words fail, you sing. When there are no words, you dance. Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us.”

Though his time on the ABC ballroom dancing competition came to an end the same week, the Rules of Attraction star told Us Weekly that his elimination was a blessing in disguise.

“I’ll tell you one thing, there’s not a trophy in the world that I wouldn’t give up to have had this week with them,” he told Us exclusively in November. “As much as I didn’t understand it at the time, being home was far and away the most important thing this week.”

Scroll down to see more of Kimberly’s sweet tribute to her husband on Father’s Day.